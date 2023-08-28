Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.10. 33,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,227. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average of $238.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

