IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Up 61.0% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the July 31st total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMAC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,174,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.30% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

