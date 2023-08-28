Insider Buying: Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) insider Howard Pearce bought 10,000 shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,758.36).
Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON AWEM opened at GBX 100 ($1.28) on Monday. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.50 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.91 ($1.42). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.84.
