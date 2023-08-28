Insider Buying: Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Insider Acquires 20,040 Shares of Stock

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bloore acquired 20,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.80 ($32,051.15).
Insignia Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Insignia Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insignia Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.