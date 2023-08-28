Insider Buying: Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Insider Acquires 20,040 Shares of Stock

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bloore acquired 20,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.80 ($32,051.15).

Insignia Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Insignia Financial

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

