Insider Buying: Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Purchases 2,445 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Elaine (Elana) Rubin acquired 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.10 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$10,024.50 ($6,425.96).

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.

Telstra Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Telstra Group’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

