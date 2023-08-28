Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Lars William Glemser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,230.00.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.03. The company had a trading volume of 361,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9614148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

