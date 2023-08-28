Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.03. 282,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,160. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

