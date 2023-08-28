Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 67,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $5,174,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $5,546,260.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $4,882,290.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.50. 3,481,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,330. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $15,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DoorDash by 9.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DoorDash by 29.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $29,262,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 396,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

