Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1,135.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,039.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$966.24. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$612.00 and a one year high of C$1,152.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$8.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 175.0343214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

