Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$636,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Todd Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Anthony bought 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.38. The company had a trading volume of 385,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.89.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$197.05 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.0469196 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

