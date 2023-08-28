Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $108,960.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $22,470.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,226. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

