Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

