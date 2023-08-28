Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,189 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 5.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $144,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,554. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.