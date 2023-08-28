International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,012 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $174,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,474. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

