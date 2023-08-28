Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $531.14.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.44 and a 200-day moving average of $446.09. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $521.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.