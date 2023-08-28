Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQFree Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Tlwm owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 19,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,014. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

