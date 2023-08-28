Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Tlwm owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 19,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,014. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

