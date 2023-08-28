Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. 2,854,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.