Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. 2,854,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
