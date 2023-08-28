Invex Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:IXC) Insider Purchases A$32,172.84 in Stock

Invex Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:IXC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Duthy acquired 178,738 shares of Invex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$32,172.84 ($20,623.62).

Invex Therapeutics Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurological conditions in Australia. The company is involved in developing Exenatide, a treatment for neurological conditions derived from or involving raised intracranial pressure, such as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, acute stroke, and traumatic brain injury that has completed Phase II clinical trial.

