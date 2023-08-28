IOTA Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $412.89 million and $4.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003828 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006137 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

