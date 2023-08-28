iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.86

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 118237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

