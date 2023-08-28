iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,061. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $344.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

