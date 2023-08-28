iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,334,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.