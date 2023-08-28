iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,334,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.