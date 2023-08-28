iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Tlwm’s 3rd Largest Position

Tlwm lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,881 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tlwm owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $32,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,382 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 1,212,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

