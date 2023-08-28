iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.50

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 892014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

