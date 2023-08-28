iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.52

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.52 and last traded at $144.36, with a volume of 273680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

