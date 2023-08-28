iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.04

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.04 and last traded at $136.90, with a volume of 806092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.96.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

