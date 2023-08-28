iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after buying an additional 133,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.32. 41,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,711. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

