iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $106.09

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.09 and last traded at $106.36, with a volume of 24345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.43.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

