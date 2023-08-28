J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY24 guidance at $9.20-9.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $142.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.