Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,710 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. 89,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,701. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

