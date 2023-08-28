Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $610.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

