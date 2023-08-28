Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RACE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.66.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RACE opened at $311.26 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.29.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.