JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.98.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

