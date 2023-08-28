JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.35

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 6050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

JZR Gold Trading Down 14.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

