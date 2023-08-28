Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

