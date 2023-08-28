Kim LLC Acquires Shares of 137,000 Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $639,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BLAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.