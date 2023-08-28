Kim LLC Buys Shares of 78,000 Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Kim LLC owned 0.53% of Alpha Star Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

