Kim LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLST remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Monday. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.