Kim LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)

Kim LLC reduced its position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,658,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MURF remained flat at $10.81 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

