Kim LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMCA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 485,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 66.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 195,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 116,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 503.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 93,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,854. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.