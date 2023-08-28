King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,333 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.61. 15,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

