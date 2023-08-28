King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.6 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.17. 2,780,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,876,178. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $746.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

