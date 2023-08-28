King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $12.32 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $352.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

