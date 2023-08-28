King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $27,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 292,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

