King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.58. 248,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,062. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $406.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

