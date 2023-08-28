King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. 470,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,232. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

