King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,424 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.37% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,750. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

