Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KPRX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 53,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,305. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

