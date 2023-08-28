KOK Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $465,863.06 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,114.14 or 1.00038142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0065728 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $500,192.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.