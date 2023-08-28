Komodo Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00096962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.